Aditya Srivastava, a native of Lucknow, has achieved the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services mains examination 2023. This accomplishment marks a significant transition from his corporate career at Goldman Sachs to the forefront of India’s civil service. Srivastava completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow’s Aliganj branch and graduated from IIT Kanpur with a degree in electrical engineering. In 2019, he began his professional journey at Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading investment banks, based in Bengaluru. However, his aspirations extended beyond corporate success, as he harboured dreams of serving the nation through the civil services. After just 15 months at Goldman Sachs, Srivastava left his high-paying investment banking job and returned to Lucknow to prepare for the UPSC exams. His dedication and hard work have paid off, as evidenced by his outstanding achievement in the UPSC Civil Services mains examination 2023. UPSC Results 2023: Aditya Srivastava’s Family Overjoyed in Lucknow As He Secures All India Rank 1, Says 'Our Dreams Are Fulfilled' (Watch Video).

