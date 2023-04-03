The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Lottery Result Will Be Declared Today i.e March 03, 2023, at 10 PM in India. Stay With Us To Watch Live Streaming Results of The Grand Prize AED 20 Million Series 250 and Dream Car Range Rover Series 09 draw and Know the Names of the Lucky Draw Winners.

Watch Live Streaming of The Grand Prize 20 Million Series 250 Lottery Result Here:

