The value of cryptocurrencies has been plummeting in recent months, from some all-time highs to disastrous lows. However, cryptocurrencies have been suffering a dip lately. Amid the crash, the world's most popular crypto assets also took a hit. Even then, some of us tried to find solace in the form of memes and jokes as the market continued its freefall. #CryptoCrash Funny Memes, Puns And Jokes Rise As the Global Cryptocurrency Market Falls Sharply (View Tweets).

Ah Sh*t, Here We Go Again:

Reality, Lol:

Hahah:

Lmao:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)