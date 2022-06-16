Entergalactic will be starring the voices of Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier and other talented actors. The adult animated music series is set to release on Netflix on September 30. Entergalactic will focus on a young musician named Jabari as he tries to make it big and also find love. The series takes place in New York city aka the Big Apple. Entergalactic: An Animated Love Story Featuring Voice Talents of Timothée Chalamet, Jaden Smith and Others To Release on Netflix.

View tweet here:

Entergalactic — an animated love story from the minds of @KidCudi and Kenya Barris — premieres September 30. pic.twitter.com/4w2EFhuwwD — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022

