Now individuals can check how many SIM Cards are active under their name in real time by visiting the TAFCOP Portal at tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser. On the website, an individual can login by entering their 10-digit mobile number and OTP to check the number of connections issued in their name. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) took the initiative under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Fake Sim Cards: DoT Deactivates 30,000 Illegal Mobile SIMs in Mumbai Issued on Forged Documents.

How Many SIM Cards Are Active Under Your Name?

Now you can find out how many SIM Cards are active under your name. Check on TAFCOP Portal:- https://t.co/WNdUn3ziT7

