On the last Friday in the month of Ramadan and before Eid-Ul-Fitr Alvida Jumma or Jumu'atul-Widaa' is celebrated as a festival by Muslims across the world. Today, Twittersphere was swarmed with greetings and wishes as Netizens celebrated this holy Friday. Jumma Mubarak folks.

When you get what you want , Thats ALLAH Almighty's direction, when you don't get what you want , Thats ALLAH Almighty's protection. 🥀 Assalam-u-alaikum#JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/sGWIAr1cEv — 𝖕𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖊 𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖍𝖆𝖘𝖎 🇵🇰 (@Hamad_HASI) June 25, 2021

“ Whether one moves slowly or with speed, The one who is a seeker will be a finder.” Maulana Rumi (ra)❣️#JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/dJuLZniZuS — Dawood Umar (@dawoodawan99) June 25, 2021

Ya Allah, keep us in your ocean of rahmah. So that with every wave our sins, pain, sickness, troubles and worries are washed away. Ameen!💕#JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/a2J1pIs7ce — 𝔸𝕙𝕞𝕖𝕕 𝔸𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕟 🇲🇻⚖️ (@Ahmed_Eyeman) June 25, 2021

May Allah bless your days with happiness, Weeks with prosperity, Months with contentment and your years with love and peace Ameen💥❤️ ✨ Jumma Mubarak ✨@fahadmustafa26 🌹#JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/dk0Wr7ksOD — Zahra Fahadian❤️ (@Zahrafahadian26) June 25, 2021

