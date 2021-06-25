On the last Friday in the month of Ramadan and before Eid-Ul-Fitr Alvida Jumma or Jumu'atul-Widaa' is celebrated as a festival by Muslims across the world. Today, Twittersphere was swarmed with greetings and wishes as Netizens celebrated this holy Friday. Jumma Mubarak folks.

