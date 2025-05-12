Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for the Bhagyathara BT-2 weekly draw will be announced today, May 12, at 3 PM. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Participants who purchased the Bhagyathara BT-2 tickets can check if their number has won. The draw will be livestreamed on Kerala Lottery's YouTube Channel, and the updated Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 will be shared shortly after. Winners are urged to verify ticket numbers carefully against the official list. Stay tuned to catch the latest updates and full winner list as results go live. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-2 Lottery Result of 11.05.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)