Sheetal Devi displayed an extraordinary performance at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou where the 16-year-old clinched two gold medals and a silver. Sheetal Devi is the only current female international archer in the world who uses her feet to aim and release arrows, making her achievement all the more remarkable. In the Women's Individual Compound event, she shot six consecutive perfect ten rings to win the gold medal. The video of her remarkable performance went viral in no time.

Sheetal Devi Shoots Six Consecutive Ten Rings

Ten, ten, ten! Perfect scores! Devi Sheetal shot six consecutive ten rings in the last two rounds at the final of Women's Ind. Compound and won her first individual gold medal of Asian Games.#Hangzhou #AsianParaGames #HangzhouAsianParaGames #4thAsianParaGames #Hangzhou2022APG… pic.twitter.com/CV40QHpAHm — The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou Official (@19thAGofficial) October 27, 2023

