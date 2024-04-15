In anticipation of the revered Shri Ram Navami festival, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has announced comprehensive arrangements to facilitate the influx of devotees. The trust has scheduled the commencement of queue formations from the auspicious Brahma Muhurta at 3:30 am on the festival day. To ensure equality and order, the trust has suspended all bookings for special passes, Darshan-Aarti, and other related services from April 16 to April 18. Devotees are advised that darshan will be accessible only by a single designated route. Ram Navami 2024: Preparations On for ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla on April 17; Huge Crowds Expected in Ayodhya.

Ram Navami 2024

श्री राम नवमी महोत्सव के दृष्टिगत विनम्र निवेदन: श्री राम नवमी के पावन पर्व पर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास द्वारा विशिष्ट व्यवस्था की गई है। श्री रामनवमी के दिन ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में प्रातः काल साढ़े तीन बजे से श्रद्धालुओं को… pic.twitter.com/bIEupCC8dc — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 15, 2024

