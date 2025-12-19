Sikkim lottery players taking part in the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today, December 19, can check the results and winning numbers of today's lottery here. Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery results from Sikkim's Gangtok. Those taking part in the Sikkim lottery can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, with INR 5 lakh for the winning ticket seller. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 19, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery Here

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