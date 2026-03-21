Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday is a popular weekly lottery draw conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries every Saturday at 6:00 PM. As part of the state's "Dear" series, the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery offers a substantial top prize of INR 1 crore, making it a major attraction for participants across regulated states. The ticket is priced affordably at INR 6, and the prize structure is designed to be multi-tiered. Managed under strict government supervision in Sikkim's Gangtok, the results of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery draw are typically published shortly after the draw is completed on official portals and through local agents, maintaining a reputation for transparency and legal compliance. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 21, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

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