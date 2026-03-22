The Sikkim Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery is a prominent state-run draw conducted every Sunday at 6:00 PM by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Known for its high stakes and affordability, the Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery draw offers a massive first prize of INR 1 crore, making it a highly anticipated event for participants across the country where it is legally marketed. A single ticket is typically priced at INR 6, providing an accessible entry point for a chance at various prize tiers, including numerous smaller payouts. Results of Sikkm's Dear Empire Sunday lottery are officially declared through the Government Gazette and authorised web portals, with winners required to claim their prizes through established government procedures to ensure transparency and security. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-47 Lottery Result of 22.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

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