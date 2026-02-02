Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of February 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, February 2. The results of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery draw will be declared from Gangtok, with the draw beginning at 6 PM. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).