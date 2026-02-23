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The Sikkim Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is a highly popular government-authorised draw conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries every Monday at 6:00 PM. With tickets priced affordably at INR 6, the draw offers a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery continues to be a staple for participants across the region, known for its transparent draw process and prompt publication of results on official government portals and authorised platforms. Those taking part in today's Sikkim lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery draw. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of February 23 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).