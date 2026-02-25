Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of February 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List
The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today, February 25. Lottery players who bought tickets for Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery draw can watch the live streaming below, as winners' names will be declared soon. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.
The Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is a popular weekly draw conducted every Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Known for its high stakes and affordability, the lottery offers a life-changing grand prize of INR 1 crore for a ticket priced at just INR 6. In addition to the jackpot, the prize structure includes a second prize of INR 9,000, a third prize of INR 450, and smaller denominations down to a fifth prize of INR 120, ensuring a broad range of winners. For today's draw on February 25, participants are eagerly awaiting the official results of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery draw. The results will be published shortly after the draw is completed on government-approved portals and the "Lottery Sambad" platforms. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 25, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Watch Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).