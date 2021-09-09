As schools reopen gradually, celeb parents are both happy and relaxed to be sending their children away for school. Victoria Beckham too is happy to see her daughter get ready for school. The business mogul took to social media to post a video of her daughter in a school uniform. While her daughter, Harper Seven, is excited and nervous to return, her father is sad than ever. We see David enter the video asking Harper not to leave him.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

