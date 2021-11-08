One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2020 ceremony to begin shortly in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Padma Awards ceremony.

119 Padma Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year, the ceremony for which will begin shortly. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. pic.twitter.com/OlyRT9q4Zz — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

