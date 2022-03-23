1,365 people died in the year 2018; 1296 people died in the year 2019 and 946 people died in the year 2020, all due to consumption of illicit spurious liquor: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

