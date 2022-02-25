President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians died Thursday after his country came under a large-scale attack from Russian forces. "Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured.

See Tweet:

137 dead after first day of fighting, reports AFP quoting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)