A mother and daughter in Hyderabad bravely fought armed robbers who invaded their home in Rasoolpura. The duo successfully foiled the robbery attempt by sounding the alarm and bravely confronting the intruders. Impressed by their courageous act, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy felicitated the mother and daughter on Saturday, March 23. Furthermore, they were honored with a letter of appreciation from the Government of India. A video of the Union Minister felicitating the two women was shared by the news agency ANI. On Friday, the Hyderabad police confirmed the arrest of the two suspects who had entered the house with the intent to rob and harm the mother and daughter. Hyderabad: Mother-Daughter Duo Fight Off Armed Robbers Who Entered Their Home in Begumpet, Honoured By Police After Video Goes Viral.

Mother-Daughter Duo Fight Off Armed Robbers:

मां और बेटी की बहादुरी का यह वीडियो देखिए। घर में बंदूक लेकर बदमाश घुस आया था. जिसका मां- बेटी में मिलकर सामना किया. बदमाश से बंदूक छिन लिया और उसे उल्टे पांव भागने पर मजबूर किया. वायरल वीडियो हैदराबाद की बताई जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/0u4c9aQYTR — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 22, 2024

:

Union Minister Felicitates Mother, Daughter Duo:

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy felicitates and gives a Letter of Appreciation from the Government of India to the mother-daughter duo who fought against the armed robbers who had entered their home in Rasoolpura. https://t.co/45CnNBZ1Ks pic.twitter.com/c8oAvUT64a — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

