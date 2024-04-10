Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Ramtek on Wednesday, April 10, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to the people in Ramtek, the Indian Prime Minister said that the work he has done in the last 10 years is an appetiser. "Thali aani baaki hai," he added. PM Narendra Modi further gave a guarantee and said, "'Har pal desh ke naam, har pal aap ke naam'; 24 by 7 for 2047," he said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Slams INDIA Bloc in Mettupalayam, Says ‘Family Parties Like Congress, DMK’s Agenda is To Remain in Power by Lying’ (Watch Videos).

'Thali Aani Baaki Hai'

#WATCH | PM Modi in Maharashtra's Ramtek says, "The work I have done in the last 10 years is an appetiser, Thali aani baaki hai...I give you a guarantee - 'Har pal desh ke naam, har pal aap ke naam'; 24 by 7 for 2047..." pic.twitter.com/JV7pNXWEdl — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

