Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament. While addressing the Parliament, FM Sitharaman said that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be brought in during the next 3 years. "100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals will be developed during next 3 years and innovative ways for building metro systems will be implemented," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Check Tweet:

