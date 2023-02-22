The agitating non-teaching staff association on Wednesday called off the strike after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the 7th Pay Commission to the 1 thousand 410 non-teaching staff who were left out before. On Monday the non-teaching staff associations called for a state-wide indefinite strike. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Central Government Employees May Receive 4% DA Hike on This Day.

7th Pay Commission Latest News:

सातवा वेतन आयोग लागू करण्याचे राहून गेलेल्या एक हजार ४१० शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचाऱ्यांना सातवा वेतन आयोग तात्काळ लागू करण्याचे निर्देश उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिले आहेत. त्यामुळे विद्यापीठातल्या शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचाऱ्यांनी पुकारलेला बेमुदत संप आज मागे घेतला आहे. — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) February 22, 2023

