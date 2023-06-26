In a recently surfaced video, a man was seen putting himself, as well as the life of other individuals, in severe danger while riding on a scooter with seven children! A Twitter user had shared the video with caption, "This irresponsible maniac is riding with seven children on a scooter. He should be immediately arrested for risking the lives of seven young children. Even the parents of these kids should be prosecuted." Taking cognizance of the matter, the Mumbai Traffic Police has registered a case against the accused rider. WATCH: Man Carries 6 People on a Bike in Viral Video; Internet is Shocked!

Video of Man Riding Scooter With Seven Children Goes Viral

Mumbai Traffic Police React:

Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules #SetRightExample https://t.co/PKgCY0grhN pic.twitter.com/q2VmoRi8oj — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 25, 2023

