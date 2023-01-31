In a shocking incident, a woman was shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday. According to the reports, the deceased, identified as Jyoti (32), was returning home from work on her scooter at around 7:30 pm when she was attacked by miscreants. The woman worked in the courier department of Flipkart. Delhi police said that an investigation is underway. Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham Devotee Kills Wife, Shoots Self After Making Video in Panna; Suicide Note Says ‘Guruji Forgive Me’.

Woman Shot Dead in Delhi:

A 32-year-old married woman named Jyoti was shot dead by an unknown miscreant in the middle of the road in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Monday when she was going towards her home in her scooter. Investigation underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

