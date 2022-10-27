A case had been registered at Gonda Police Station on the complaint of the son of a serving Colonel in the Indian Army alleging that they were beaten up with an iron rod when they asked for a GST bill after purchasing firecrackers from a shop. A cross FIR has also been lodged by one of the employees of the shop alleging that the two first asked for a discount and then made derogatory remarks before getting into a brawl.

