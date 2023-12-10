Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday, December 10, to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and the Republic of Korea. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Republic of Korea today. It has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnerships. I extend warm wishes to President Yoon Suk Yeol and look forward to working closely with him to deepen and expand our Special Strategic Partnership." PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Wed in India’ Call Aims To Redirect Rs 1 Lakh Crore Spent on Overseas Weddings.

50 Years of India- South Korea Diplomatic Ties

We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Republic of Korea today. It has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnerships. I extend warm wishes to @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol and look forward to working closely with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)