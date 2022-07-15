In a shocking incident, a Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight that departed from Sharjah in UAE had a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport today evening. Authorities from Cochin International Airport said that the aircraft landed safely. "All 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe," it stated. According to reports, operations at the Cochin airport have been resumed. First flight, IndiGo to Chennai departed. Full emergency withdrawn at 8:22 pm.

Check tweet:

A Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight (G9- 426) departed from Sharjah in UAE and had a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport, today evening. The aircraft landed safely. All 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe: Cochin International Airport Authority pic.twitter.com/1bGS7xygTY — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)