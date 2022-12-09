A massive fire has erupted at a shopping centre in the north west of Moscow with an entire roof collapsing. The fire has erupted at Mega Khimki shopping centre. There's no immediate information on damage and casualties as firemen are trying to contain the fire. Video from the incident shows a large plume of smoke rising from the building partially on fire. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Opposite BJP Office in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire has erupted at a large shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow with local officials saying the blaze broke out at a construction retailer & risks spreading to other depts & consuming the entire mega-complex. There are no reports of casualties: Russian Media RT — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

The "Mega Khimki" shopping center in #Moscow is on fire. The fire area is about 7000 m². pic.twitter.com/GXxKB3vbxs — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 9, 2022

