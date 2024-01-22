Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday, January 22, took to Instagram to share a photo of Ram Lalla after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking to Instagram, Aaditya Thackeray shared a picture of Ram Lalla with the caption reading, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Patit Pavan Sita Ram". He also said that for them, the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a moment where they remember the sacrifices of the thousands of kar sevaks and also remember the dream of his grandfather, Shri Balasaheb Thackeray. The former state minister also said that in 2018, his father, Uddhav Thackeray, reminded the Union Govt of the pending promise of the Ram Temple, following which they visited Ayodhya and then again visited Ram Mandir in 2019 for a second time. Darshan of Ram Lalla to Begin Tomorrow, Announces Chief Priest Satyendra Das After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

See Aaditya Thackeray's Post on Ram Lalla:

