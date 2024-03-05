Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, March 5, hailed the people of Odisha. Addressing a rally in Jajpur, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Your energy and excitement is disturbing the sleep of those in Delhi." He further said 'Aapke Pyaar Ka Koi Jawab Nahi Hai'. PM Modi also attacked the INDIA Block and said that the people of the INDI alliance have increased their attacks on Modi. "They are saying that Modi doesn't have a family. Your (INDI alliance) ideology is 'family first' but Modi's ideology is that of 'nation first'", he added. Odisha’s Resolution Is Very Clear Today, This Resolution Is ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Your energy and excitement is disturbing the sleep of those in Delhi. 'Aapke Pyaar Ka Koi Jawab Nahi Hai'..." pic.twitter.com/1AIGDfSExD — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

