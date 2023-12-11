The days of the AC coaches in the train being seen as a luxury are probably over, as seen by online reports of unnecessary disturbances in these coaches. On similar lines, the second AC compartment of the Kumbh Express (12369), which runs between Howrah Junction and Dehradun, was nearly "hijacked" by unticketed passengers, as evidenced by a recent video. The video has quickly gone viral and stoked social media users' worries about safety and discomfort—even for those who pay a lot of money for air-conditioned carriages. When IFS Akash Verma shared the video on the microblogging platform "X" (previously Twitter), it showed a chaotic scenario where passengers without tickets were interfering with journey of reserved passengers. Two police officers were seen trying to control the raucous mob that was clogging the passageway in the footage. In response to the issues brought up in the video, even the Indian Railways asked impacted passengers to provide their PNR number and mobile number so that prompt action could be taken. Viral Video Shows Massive Crowd in Bengaluru Metro During Morning Rush Hour, Netizens Compare Crowded Namma Metro Train With Mumbai Local Train.

Kumbh Express Train Gets Nearly 'Hijacked' by Ticketless Passengers

Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. - RPF India https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 9, 2023

