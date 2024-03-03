In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, two labourers died after falling from a height in Greater Noida West. A user shared a video of the incident on X and said that two labourers died after falling from a height during under-construction work. The shocking incident took place at Blue Sapphire Mall of Greater Noida West. The disturbing video shows a panic situation in the mall as onlookers rescue the two labourers who fell and died on the spot. Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Man Cremates Dead Father With Liquor, Beedi and Banarasi Paan at Manikarnika Ghat, Says ‘None of His Wishes Should Remain Unfulfilled’.

Accident at Mall in Greater Noida West

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)