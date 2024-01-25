A tragic multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, disrupting traffic on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway on Wednesday. The accident involved three trucks and two cars, resulting in the death of four unidentified individuals, including two women, and leaving eight others injured. CCTV footage revealed a speeding truck, en route to Salem from Krishnagiri, ramming into another truck on a bridge. This truck subsequently collided with a third truck ahead of it. The impact caused the third truck to hit a car and fall off the bridge. The car split into two upon impact, with one half falling off the bridge and the other catching fire along with the truck, intensifying the accident. Another car following the truck was also damaged in the collision. Delhi Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into LPG Cylinder Supplier Cart Tossing Gas Cylinders in Air, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Dharmapuri Accident

More the reason why we are insisting on the speedy implementation of the Sanctioned elevated highway at Thoppur Ghat section in Dharmapuri. These are the visuals of today’s accident at Thoppur Ghat.@NHAI_Official @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/l6QHVp4M3i — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) January 24, 2024

