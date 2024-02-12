A tragic accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning when a Volvo bus and a car collided and burst into flames. The bus was travelling from Agra to Noida when its tyre got punctured and tilted on the road. A car coming from behind rammed into the bus, causing both vehicles to catch fire. According to sources, all the occupants of the car were burnt alive in the inferno. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and the identity of the victims. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 20 Vehicles Collide on Yamuna Expressway Due to Low Visibility, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Accident on Yamuna Expressway

UP: यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर भीषण हादसा। आगरा से नोएडा जा रही वोल्वो बस का टायर पंक्चर हुआ। बस तिरछी हुई और पीछे से आ रही कार उसमें घुस गई। बस–कार में आग लगी। कार सवार सभी लोगों के जिंदा जलने की सूचना। हाईस्पीड एक्सप्रेस–वे पर 30 मिनट तक भी फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी नहीं पहुंच सकी। pic.twitter.com/sMjP9dgFs7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 12, 2024

