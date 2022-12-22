In a freak accident, a pick-up van allegedly crashed into a tea stall-cum dhaba. A video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media. In the 19-second video clip, people can be seen sitting at the dhaba while a man makes tea. As the video moves further, a speeding pick-up van from nowhere comes and crashes into the dhaba and runs over customers. According to reports, the incident took place in Gujarat's Surat. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Workers Attacked During AAP Rally in Surat.

Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Surat Dhaba

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)