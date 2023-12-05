Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday, December 5, took a dig at West Bengal Chief M Mamata Banerjee's statement after she said she said that she was not informed about the INDIA alliance meeting. "Her attitude was similar even before the election. There were elections in five states but she never appealed to the people to vote for Opposition to defeat BJP," the Congress leader said. On Monday, Mamata Banerjee said that she has no information about the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting on December 6. INDIA Alliance Set To Meet on December 6: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Says 'Didn't Receive Any Information, Have Prior Engagements in North Bengal' (Watch Video).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks West Bengal CM

#WATCH | On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Her attitude was similar even before elections. There were elections in five states but she never appealed to the people to vote for Opposition to defeat BJP..." https://t.co/js6hnIEdg0 pic.twitter.com/BBUwAFL6mx — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

