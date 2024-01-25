Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday, January 25, said that BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the two main detractors of INDIA Bloc. Speaking to news agency ANI, Derek O'Brien attacked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said, "He speaks the language of the BJP." The TMC leader further said that the three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal are "Adhir Chowdhury, Adhir Chowdhury and Adhir Chowdhury". Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Deal Double Blow to INDIA Bloc, Say No Alliance in West Bengal, Punjab for General Polls.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Speaks the Language of the BJP

TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien tells ANI, "INDIA alliance has two main detractors: BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal: 1.Adhir Chowdhury 2.Adhir Chowdhury 3.Adhir Chowdhury" (File… pic.twitter.com/dSnPUD0wvK — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

