Afghanistan's under-19 Cricket team on Thursday left for Bangladesh to play five one day internationals (ODIs) and one four-day test match. Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed the development to TOLO News. On Wednesday, the Taliban approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover. We have got approval to send the team to Australia," reported news agency AFP quoting chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari as saying.

Tweet By ANI:

