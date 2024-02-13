PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, UAE in Tuesday, February 13, 2024. During his speech, the latter said, “Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship.” PM Modi is all set to inaugurate UAE’s first temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 14. PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos).

‘Ahlan Modi’ Event in UAE

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every… pic.twitter.com/2VzShb2YAK — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

