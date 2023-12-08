Telangana government on Friday, December 8, appointed AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker for the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Owaisi will be sworn in by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as pro-tem Speaker at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, December 9. Later, at 8:30 am, he is scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members. As per protocol, the MLA with the highest number of legislative terms is chosen for this responsibility. The Pro-tem Speaker assumes a temporary position, presiding over the Assembly session until the newly-elected members take their oaths and a Speaker is formally elected. Akbaruddin Owaisi Asks Police Inspector To Leave Public Meeting in Hyderabad When He Asks AIMIM Leader To Stop His Speech for Exceeding Time Allowed Under Model Code of Conduct, Video Surfaces.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Appointed As Pro-Tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly:

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/1CGFfyw7S2 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)