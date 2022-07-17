"Air India Express flight VT-AXX from Calicut to Dubai on Sunday, July 17 diverted to Muscat in Oman after a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley," said DGCA. This is the 2nd such incident today and the third in a week after the IndiGo flight on Sunday early morning from Sharjah to Hyderabad landed in Karachi, Pakistan after a technical defect in the aircraft.

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during Cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)