Air India on Sunday temporarily suspended all flights to Tel Aviv amid escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel. Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched more than 200 projectiles at Israel on Saturday night, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. India's two major airlines - Air India and Vistara, have announced the avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Iran-Israel War: US Shoots Down Iran-Launched Attack Drones as Joe Biden Team Pledges 'Support' for Israel Against Tehran.

Iran-Israel Conflict

