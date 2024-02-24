An Air Mauritius flight from Mumbai to Mauritius, MK749, was cancelled today due to technical issues. Several passengers, including infants and a 78-year-old, developed breathing problems as the air conditioning system on the aircraft was not functioning. The flight was scheduled to depart at 4:30 am. Passengers boarded the plane from 3:45 am onwards, but the aircraft developed an engine problem. Despite the issue, passengers were kept onboard for over five hours and were not allowed to disembark. The situation led to discomfort and health issues among passengers due to the lack of air conditioning. The flight has now been cancelled, and the airline is making necessary arrangements for the affected passengers. Further details are awaited. Mumbai: Elderly Man Walks From Plane to Terminal Due to Shortage of Wheelchair at Airport, Collapses and Dies.

Air Mauritius Flight Cancelled

Several infants and a 78-year-old passenger on Mumbai to Mauritius flight MK749 of Air Mauritius developed breathing problems as ACs onboard the flight were not working. The flight was to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards but the aircraft developed an… pic.twitter.com/urXcyApGBE — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

