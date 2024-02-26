Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Sunday night, February 25, issued a statement on his 'X' handle to clarify his reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena. In his statement, Ajit Pawar said that he took his role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective. "I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process," his statement read. The NCP leader also said that his working style and theirs are very similar. "I have no intention of disrespecting elders," he added. Maharashtra: NCP Rivals Supriya Sule, Rajesh Tope Attend Meet Chaired by Dy CM Ajit Pawar over Water Woes.

Ajit Pawar Issues Statement

Read the Statement Here

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a statement on his 'X' handle last night to clarify his reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena. The statement reads, "I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise… pic.twitter.com/JyrHuC0IZv — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)