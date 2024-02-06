The Election Commission (EC) settled the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months. The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organizational and Legislative. The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organizational elections. Thus, the occupants of the post were primarily assessed to be appointed by self-nominated members of electoral college and against the internal party democracy. NCP Split: Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Approaches Election Commission To Stake Claim Over Nationalist Congress Party and Its Clock Symbol.

Ajit Pawar’s Faction is Real NCP, Rules EC

EC settles the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), rules in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months. Election Commission of India provides a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation… pic.twitter.com/1BU5jW3tcR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)