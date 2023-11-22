During a public meeting in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was caught on video asking a police inspector to leave after being instructed to conclude his speech for exceeding the allotted time under the Model Code of Conduct. The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening, November 21, when the police official intervened to enforce the time limit on Owaisi's address. The video captures the tense moment as the AIMIM leader asserts his stance against the interruption. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS MLC K Kavitha Falls Unconscious During Road Show in Itikyal (Watch Video).

Akbaruddin Owaisi Asks Police Inspector To Leave

VIDEO | AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked a police inspector to leave after the leader was asked to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct. The incident took place when Owaisi was addressing a public gathering in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad on… pic.twitter.com/Q8RsSM28rE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

Akbaruddin Owaisi Threatens Police Inspector

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened a police inspector who was on duty and asked him to leave the spot while he was addressing a campaign in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad yesterday. The police inspector asked him to conclude the meeting on time as per the Model… pic.twitter.com/rf2tJAOk3b — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)