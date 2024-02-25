Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav joined senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday afternoon, February 25. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present when Yadav joined Gandhi for the Yatra. This comes days after the two parties ended their deadlock over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh and confirmed an alliance. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Crowd, Says ‘Youth Would Not Use Mobiles 12 Hours a Day if There Was No Unemployment’ (Watch Videos).

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joins Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra. pic.twitter.com/iBg04M6nYP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

