Akhilesh Yadav Sports Rare Casual Look at Airport Without Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav surprised onlookers at the airport by ditching his traditional white kurta-pyjama and signature lal topi (red cap). A video of the former UP Chief Minister sporting a casual look of a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes went viral online, marking a rare departure from his iconic political attire.
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav surprised onlookers at the airport recently by completely deviating from his traditional political attire. Known for his steadfast adherence to a white kurta-pyjama paired with the party's signature lal topi (red cap), the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was spotted sporting a distinctively modern, casual look consisting of a white T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes. A video of his transformation quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing immense attention from the public and political commentators alike, as it marks a rare departure from the iconic red cap he has worn continuously since taking over the party's reins. ‘Deeply Saddening’: Akhilesh Yadav Mourns Sudden Death of Half-Brother Prateek Yadav in Lucknow.
Akhilesh Yadav Ditches Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces
Akhilesh yadav New Look : काली जींस, सफेद टी शर्ट...एयरपोर्ट पर नए लुक में नजर आए अखिलेश यादव @yadavakhilesh@mediacellsp @aajtak #bjp #Sapa #videoviral. pic.twitter.com/WMdXzgaLkl
— Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) June 9, 2026
Akhilesh Yadav's Casual Airport Look Goes Viral
Rare instance of Akhilesh Yadav in a casual airport look without politician attire. pic.twitter.com/RzEfMC26eg
— Nandkishor Gurjar (@geniusnanda) June 9, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).