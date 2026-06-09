Akhilesh Yadav Sports Rare Casual Look at Airport Without Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav surprised onlookers at the airport recently by completely deviating from his traditional political attire. Known for his steadfast adherence to a white kurta-pyjama paired with the party's signature lal topi (red cap), the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was spotted sporting a distinctively modern, casual look consisting of a white T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes. A video of his transformation quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing immense attention from the public and political commentators alike, as it marks a rare departure from the iconic red cap he has worn continuously since taking over the party's reins. ‘Deeply Saddening’: Akhilesh Yadav Mourns Sudden Death of Half-Brother Prateek Yadav in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav Ditches Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces

Akhilesh Yadav's Casual Airport Look Goes Viral

Rare instance of Akhilesh Yadav in a casual airport look without politician attire. pic.twitter.com/RzEfMC26eg — Nandkishor Gurjar (@geniusnanda) June 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Journalist Ravendra kumar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).