On Monday, January 8, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) provided an update on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 incident, stating that operational checks on the fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft by Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa have been satisfactorily performed. The Akasa Air fleet, including the B737-8200 aircraft with a mid-cabin door, has also undergone successful operational checks. This announcement follows an incident on January 5, 2024, involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, where a mid-cabin door plug experienced an in-flight departure, leading to rapid decompression. As a precautionary measure, DGCA directed all Indian operators with Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to ensure the proper operation and closing of all over-wing emergency exits by January 7, 2024. Alaska Airlines Incident: DGCA Directs all Indian Air Operators to Carry Out Inspection of Emergency Exits in Aircrafts as Precautionary Measure.

Successful Checks on Indian Boeing 737 Max Fleet

DGCA says, "Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was involved in an incident on 5th January 2024 of an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug which resulted in rapid decompression of the aeroplane. As a precautionary measure, DGCA on 6.1.2024 directed all Indian… pic.twitter.com/rN5D6WUlLw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

